I am writing regarding the many acts of kindness done for residents of the 25 apartments at Mulberry Corners by the members of the James Street Mennonite Church. We have been remembered by them many times over the years. I have been here 13 years and appreciate all of their kindness.

In September, they have a community day in the church’s parking lot, which is only a half-block away from us. They serve free meals, hold an indoor garage sale, and have many nice, free games for children, plus live music and prayer. They also come to our building at various times and put gifts by our doors.

In Christmases past, they would come, sing Christmas carols and give gifts. Due to COVID-19, that hasn’t been done for two years. We do, however, continue to receive an act of kindness from the dear Sunday school children, who do their part by making and coloring Christmas cards for us. And we were surprised and blessed to receive a $25 gift card donated by the congregation.

May God bless you richly as you continue to serve him. Happy New Year!

Mary Dimitris

Lancaster