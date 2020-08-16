I’d like to acknowledge the magnitude of the decisions our school boards, superintendents and other school administrators are currently making. These folks understand that as schools move toward virtual learning, some children will suffer — either because of lack of resources, support or safety in their home. They also know the more they shift the pendulum toward full reopening, the more they risk exposing members of their community to COVID-19 and the bad outcomes that can bring.

These decisions are being made with mixed and often changing guidelines and information. Only time may tell us if they made the correct decision(s). It is clear to me that all of these individuals are doing the best they can to learn, recommend and vote on options that are in the best interest of the students for whom they are responsible.

I can only imagine the stress and pressure that come with being one of the individuals responsible for making this call. I’d like to share a heartfelt appreciation to all of those who will be deciding what school will look like this year and to all the teachers, aides and school staff who will be executing that plan.

Matt Eberts

Manor Township