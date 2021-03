Hats off to South Asian Association of Lancaster for organizing and running a top-notch vaccine clinic for COVID-19 shots!

The volunteers (many in superhero capes) assisted everyone through the proper channels to receive the vaccine. They treated everyone with dignity and respect.

Come on, Lancaster, put down your banners and help others and work together for humanity, as these volunteers have so graciously done with their time and talents.

MaryAnn Linde

East Earl Township