In response to the April 1 letter, “Thanks for caregivers”:

My daughter is an essential caregiver who works in a group home for a human services organization. She knows she is doing vital work to help others. I am grateful that she has a job she enjoys and she does it with courage, compassion and empathy. I want to thank the letter writer for thanking my daughter and countless others who care for people in need. Godspeed.

Heidi Caputo

Willow Street