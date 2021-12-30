Kudos and a big thank you to Spooky Nook Sports!

Unlike some other local recreation centers, Spooky Nook continues to participate in the Silver Sneakers program, which allows seniors to have access to their facilities and classes. Those facilities offer a wide variety of options, including free weights, machines, pickleball courts and an indoor track.

With top-notch instructors who put an emphasis on correct form and safety, Spooky Nook’s Silver Sneakers classes provide movement and exercise specifically designed for seniors.

Not only do seniors get a great workout, but they also enjoy the camaraderie and fun of socializing with others.

Thank you, Spooky Nook, for caring for the well-being of our area seniors.

Carol Sener

East Donegal Township