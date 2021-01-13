Wow!

Thank You, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, for standing with President Donald Trump. I appreciated that very much.

I followed President Donald Trump’s speeches. When he was maligned in the news, I would listen to what he said, and then wonder how the media came to the conclusion they did.

Trump’s Jan. 6 speech in Washington, D.C., is a classic example: This has been listed as an insurrectionist incident with no mention of any possible outside influence. Why?

Throughout last year, we had “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protests, some of which resulted in lots of damage, suffering and death.

If Congress and the news media had treated those incidents the same way they are treating the events at the U.S. Capitol, think how different this country would be.

Dervin Hart

Rapho Township