A special thank-you for the “In loving memory” obituary written by Jerry Cunningham for Joseph Paul Sheesley and published on Page A15 of the Nov. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline. I knew Joey and his family since he was in second grade at Conestoga Elementary School. Jerry’s memorial to Joey is a beautiful tribute. Most of all, I appreciate the love and acceptance of a homeless person as a recognition of their God-given redeeming qualities. Thank you, Jerry and LNP | LancasterOnline. To Jerry, I wish you continued success in your life. One day at a time.