Kudos to PPL Electric Utilities. We had a huge white pine limb that developed a large crack and was extended over the street. It was directly across the street from an electric pole. Any heavy snow or ice would have brought it down and the neighborhood would have lost electricity.

I called PPL at 8 a.m. on a Monday and by 5 p.m. on that same day, the limb was down, courtesy of PPL!

What a relief, and hats off to a utility that amazed us with its efficiency.

Lorna Long Mentzer

East Lampeter Township