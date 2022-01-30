Having recently learned that reporter Kim O’Donnel is leaving LNP | LancasterOnline, I want to express my long-overdue appreciation of her beautiful rendition last August of her relationship with the Vietnamese family next door (“Finding a shared language in food with our neighbors,” Aug. 22). It is one of the most touching articles I’ve read.

For reasons I can’t explain, my favorite sentence is “It’s Grandma and the kid who speaks English.” That made me burst out laughing.

I thank O’Donnel for sharing such a gentle and healing story at a time when many Asians have reason to be afraid to walk outside. She accomplished something noble here, and I wish her well in her future endeavors.

Such compassion, as we saw again in the Jan. 19 article “Be your own shepherd,” will serve her well.

Eleanor M. Gibson

New York, New York

(raised in Drumore)