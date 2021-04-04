An open letter to the staff of Lancaster General Hospital:

We would like to publicly thank and acknowledge the staff. My husband recently was in the hospital for eight days. He was on the fifth floor, the sixth floor and in the intensive care unit. During that time, we were very impressed with all of the staff members who had a part in his care.

The nurses, patient care assistants, transporters, food service workers, lab and testing workers and anyone else who had a part in his bypass surgery care and recovery were wonderful. They were helpful and friendly and went out of their way to make him comfortable.

I would also like to thank the Skylight Waiting Center staff and the woman who walked with me to an elevator for being so kind during a very stressful time.

My husband would especially like to thank the ICU staff for their compassion. He would like to say to all who cared for him, “You are beautiful people!”

Thank you all very much!

Bob and Sue Ackerley

Mount Joy