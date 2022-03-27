To the nurses and doctors of Lancaster General Hospital, this letter is long overdue. The professionalism from the nurses and doctors is surpassed only by how they continue to go the extra mile in caring for their patients and their expertise in caring for them.

I will only be mentioning one name that comes to mind because of how she has made such an impression on my family and me during an experience with COVID-19. Her name is Maria. She usually checked in with us before leaving at the end of her shift, just to see if we needed anything. My emphasis on Maria is to show the overall greatness of these professionals.

I will always be grateful for the overall treatment that I received during my stay. May God bless each one of you as you continue to watch over and care for your patients.

Marvin DeArmitt

Mount Joy