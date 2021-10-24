Thank you for your consistency in revealing the truth about lies and falsehoods.

I have been reading LNP | LancasterOnline’s “In our words” editorials for this past year, and I appreciate the way you report facts. I originally wrote this back in September, but the Oct. 19 editorial “Fact of life,” about gun violence, is another winner.

In the Sunday, Sept.12, editorial ("Some questions"), you listed that week’s concerns and revealed some commonsense solutions. It was about mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and you are consistent in revealing falsehoods.

The appreciation I feel is immense, and I have been wanting to commend you on this and reassure you that people are reading the editorials, no matter how much pushback you get.

It’s refreshing, as well as reassuring, that sanity and speaking truth to lies are still alive and well in our county. It takes courage to stand up against so many falsehoods, and I appreciate and commend you!

Mary Carol Sayles

Warwick Township