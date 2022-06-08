Thank you very much for your fine editorial, “Consequences,’’ in the May 18 edition.

White supremacy and all kinds of racism and antisemitism are among the most demonic and poisonous sins imaginable. No one who believes such idiotic, dangerous and damaging ideologies could possibly have any allegiance to God or the Bible’s truth.

God tells us in his word that people of all races, colors, creeds and nations are brothers and sisters created in his image. God loves all people equally, and so should we. We are all one family.

It is very tragic that people of color, refugees and those in certain religions often do not have equal opportunity in education, employment, pay, the criminal justice system and many other areas of life. Many are even victims of brutality. We must pray and work to change and eliminate all of this discrimination.

I believe that we must support the NAACP, the National Urban League, the Anti-Defamation League, the Black Lives Matter movement, Church World Service refugee programs and all others working for civil and human rights.

Systemic racism and discrimination must end. They belong in no community or nation. Also, contact your legislators regarding the above concerns.

John F. Fueller

Mount Wolf

York County