We wish to express our sincere appreciation for the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP article concerning the death of our son, Chris Perry, a teacher in the School District of Lancaster, who passed away from a traffic accident on Jan. 13 (“ ‘He was a gem’: Friends mourn loss of teacher”).

The words, condolences, Facebook posts from his former students, current students, teachers and administrative staff from McCaskey and the cyberschool have been so overwhelming. The donations given to the Mariposa DR Foundation in his memory have been numerous.

We cannot thank everyone enough. We especially thank the Manheim Township and Hempfield swimming and diving clubs for their generous gift in memory of Chris. It is evident that he was loved by so many, and he impacted many lives both in teaching and the swimming community.

We say “thank you” from the bottom of our hearts for the love you have shown to our family and most importantly for the love you have shown to Chris. There will never be enough words or tears for the loss of our son.

Patricia and Keith Perry

Millersville