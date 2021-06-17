June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. We are delighted to once again express our gratitude to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. He continues to make Alzheimer’s a priority.

Last month we were fortunate to meet via Zoom with Noelle Verhelst, Smucker’s legislative director. Her earnest involvement as we relayed our personal experience with caring for a sufferer of Alzheimer’s was a sincere demonstration of the office’s commitment to fight the devastation of this disease.

We thank Smucker for recently signing a letter sent to the House Appropriations subcommittee, requesting $289 million in funding for the National Institutes of Health in its research to cure Alzheimer’s.

But we would also like to urge Smucker to support the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Act, which addresses diversity in research.

Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to develop Alzheimer’s, especially in the later years. For Hispanic Americans, the likelihood is one-and-a-half times greater to develop the disease.

There is an urgent need for current and future research to include increased numbers of underrepresented populations in clinical trials, to ensure everyone benefits from advances in Alzheimer’s science.

More research can work to find a cure for all.

LuAnn Fellenbaum Goldfus

Alzheimer’s Ambassador

District 11

John Goldfus

Alzheimer’s Team Member

District 11