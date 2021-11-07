Congratulations, LNP | LancasterOnline, on being able to publish a newspaper every day, despite the unfortunate hacking sabotage of your technology. We appreciate your efforts to keep a daily newspaper coming to us.

Congratulations also for those excellent and well-reasoned editorials that you have published over the past few months.

Many of us really miss the writings of national columnists Eugene Robinson, E.J. Dionne, Dana Milbank and Paul Krugman that you regularly published for us. We hope that you can resume publishing them very soon.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown