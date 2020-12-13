Kudos to Ann Womble for her articulate op-ed in the Nov. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“Reflections from a former Republican on the fact-free GOP”).

Thank you for sharing your expectations for a president who received more than 81 million votes. These voters agreed with you when they voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

That was 7 million more votes and 74 more Electoral College votes than President Donald Trump received. And yet the loser has convinced many people with moral and ethical shortcomings to try to deny the people’s will.

Your actions speak volumes about your integrity, honesty and love of the United States of America.

Thank you!

Phil Loht

East Petersburg