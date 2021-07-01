Thanks for publishing Rich Manieri’s column (“We can change language, but not reality, of abortion,” June 29).

I believe the Opinion pages are progressive and are inclined to avoid carrying traditional perspective columnists. Good, true journalism must show both sides.

If you are truly printing the representational spectrum of letters received, fine.

Larry L. Garber

East Donegal Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.