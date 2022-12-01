I enjoyed the Nov. 28 article about Donegal School District librarian Matthew Good’s resignation (“Opting out of Donegal library”).

It brought back memories of my teaching days long ago (1965 to 1979). One of the first things the principal discussed with me had to do with values. In a nutshell, it was simply to not espouse values in my classroom that were not what society considered universal values.

In short, no religion, sex or politics.

That may be oversimplifying the situation, but the point was easily ascertained. My job was to teach reading, writing and arithmetic.

As I read further into the article, it became evident that most of the books in question were fiction. Check out the definition of fiction. You will find the value is largely entertainment. It is fabrication. Is there no limit to what should be offered in public schools? I am confident that we all would have our limits.

It is the responsibility of school boards and professional staff to decide what should be included in their schools. Donegal School District seems to exhibit an enlightened approach to this subject. They are empowering parents to have a say in expressions of values.

I did like the manner in which Good has chosen to deal with his dilemma. He did what is right for him. He did not need to incite others to join him and create a ruckus.

Too often, I believe that those in a position similar to Good’s do not exhibit his mature judgment. In my view, we have too often become influenced by the cancel culture. Good seems to be well above that.

Best of luck to him.

Gene Newcomer

Mount Joy