I try at least occasionally to read columnists whose politics differ from mine, in an attempt to better understand where they are coming from. Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen, who often baffles me, did a nice job recently (“On John Lewis, America and fight for civil rights,” July 30 LNP | LancasterOnline) discussing the foundational American values that have inspired so many around the world, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., while acknowledging the legacy of slavery and racism that remains with us even today.

The unrealistic picture of spotless American virtue that was imparted to my generation richly deserves to be deconstructed, but without giving up on the march toward justice that our imperfect founders and their successors somehow managed to set into motion.

Andy Sagar

West Donegal Township