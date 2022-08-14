LNP | LancasterOnline has been accused of being too right, too left and biased in its reporting. I guess that’s the gist.

It’s reporting the news. It’s not publishing fabrications created to fill pages, as there can be legal consequences for that.

I don’t doubt that a recent poll found people’s trust in mass media to be low. We are living in a time when news that’s not to one’s liking is condemned.

The truth can be ugly but I’d rather have the truth than be fed a diet of lies just so I won’t be offended. So, I keep my subscription and read the unbiased, honest news — good or bad.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township