I’m sure LNP | LancasterOnline received cancellations from a good many Trumplicans in Lancaster County because it published the truth about what happened Jan. 6 — how the president of the United States encouraged the insurrection — and because of the multiple editorials that have been published on this topic.

Although former President Donald Trump argues that his words should not be construed as promoting an insurrection, he fails to realize that there is a video of everything he says. And when he lies, we can find the videos that prove his lies!

(Recall that in 2018 Trump said, “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”)

I, for one, just want to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for its news coverage.

And the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion department’s editorials have been spot-on! Your calls for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign are also spot-on!

Smucker not only supported Trump for four years. He has, in my view, continually lied for Trump. Even after the U.S. Capitol was breached, Smucker opposed Pennsylvania’s vote and supported the perception that it was fraudulent. (That would mean that Smucker’s election was also fraudulent.)

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline for your courage and willingness to provide the light of truth in the darkness of the lies perpetrated by the former president and his minions, such as Rep. Smucker!

Jay Hertzog

Brecknock Township