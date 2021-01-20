Watching U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker speak early Jan. 7 on C-SPAN, I was pleased he did not talk about election fraud, but about the need to restore the confidence of his constituents in constitutional, trustworthy elections. This is something we should all be able to agree on.

I congratulate Rep. Smucker for his measured, evidence-based approach in response to those who seemingly make unverifiable assertions and who produce emotional drama by calling other concerned citizens “liars.”

Rep. Smucker’s unfailing politeness and calm in a climate of uncontrolled emotion show he is a valuable voice of reason for the 11th Congressional District and our country.

Veida Wissler

Ephrata