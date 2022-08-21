I am one of those individuals who still enjoys reading — while drinking my morning cup of coffee — a “hard copy” of my local newspaper that I can take to my favorite comfortable reading chair, to relax while I read everything in the paper from front to the back.

This includes the Opinion page and the letters to the editor, as well as the Perspective section on Sunday.

Don’t get me wrong. I also read a lot online too, but not my morning or Sunday papers! This would be your newspaper for 35 years, since I got married and moved to Lancaster County. Before that, it was the York Daily Record, The York Dispatch and the York Sunday News when I lived in York County.

In addition to finding the news entertaining and informative, I happen to believe that small local newspapers are one of the primary reasons democracy still exists in America today — and has lasted for nearly 250 years. The truth shall set you free.

Given America’s political system today and the decreasing value assigned to honesty and integrity — as well as the shrinking number of people who vote — who is going to be the “check” to ensure that politicians and government officials are obeying the law and doing what the people elected them to do, if not the media and especially local newspapers?

Having worked for the Pennsylvania Legislature for 30 years, I probably understand this better than most!

Thus I am saddened every time I read about another small local newspaper in America being closed or purchased by larger news organizations or conglomerates.

Unfortunately, as you know better than most, the trend today is to have fewer local newspapers in America, not more.

Most people in Lancaster County might not appreciate how fortunate they are to still have a local newspaper like yours, LNP | LancasterOnline, which is creative and thriving.

I do!

Jeri Stumpf

Providence Township