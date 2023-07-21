We would like to express our gratitude to the writer of the July 13 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Great work done by Red Rose Lodge 16,” which highlighted the contributions and impact of the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16 in our community.

The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development has been privileged to experience the unwavering support of Red Rose Lodge 16 as the presenting sponsor of our annual softball weekend for 41 years. This event is the longest-running fundraising event held by the Schreiber Center and was initiated in 1982 by a member of Red Rose Lodge 16, Harold Gainer, who was later joined by Bob Race.

Red Rose Lodge 16 members and their families participate in the event every year, infusing it with a spirit of unity and community. Through their participation and fundraising efforts, they have helped raise about $2 million for the Schreiber Center. This extraordinary contribution has provided us with the necessary resources to expand our programs, enhance our services and offer support to thousands of central Pennsylvania children.

We want everyone in the community to know that the members of the Red Rose Lodge 16 — through the sharing of their time, talents and treasure — have made a profound impact on the lives of children in our community.

Over the past 40-plus years, they have helped make certain that the Schreiber Center has had the resources to help more children walk, speak and hold their parents’ hands. Their enduring support and generosity have allowed us to fulfill our mission.

For all of this, we say thank you!

James DeBord

President

Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development