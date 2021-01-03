I just want to express appreciation for LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk and Jeff Reinhart. These two do a phenomenal job covering high school sports for our area. With the absence of high school basketball right now, these kids look forward to reading articles about local players and their teams. It gives them hope and something to look forward to.

Please express how grateful we are for their excellent coverage. It really is the best in the area!

Jess Grube

Mount Joy