I was very pleased to see the article in the April 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“50 years of community”) and the May 3 editorial (“Celebrating SACA”) about the work of the Spanish American Civic Association under the leadership of Carlos Graupera.

Lancaster city is a very unique place and has been recognized as such by a number of publications and urban experts. Part of that uniqueness is due to the leadership that has taken place in various aspects of community life in Lancaster. One of those places has been the SACA organization under Graupera’s leadership.

The April 30 article stated that Graupera had a vision for providing services for the influx of Hispanic people coming to Lancaster. My contention is that visions stay visions until you bring resources to make those visions a reality. So, that’s what Graupera has done over the past 50 years. He has diligently brought funds from the private and public sectors to turn visions into meaningful services for the Hispanic community. And now SACA is turning its attention to being a community service organization for the entire Lancaster community.

To SACA and to Graupera, I say, “Job well done.” And I thank LNP | LancasterOnline for recognizing SACA and Graupera.

Jim Shultz

Lititz