On May 14, my girlfriend and I were visiting the Five Guys next to the McDonald’s on Lincoln Highway East. I had paid and went to sit down while we waited for our food. When our number was called, we grabbed our order and drove home.

A short time after returning home, a gentleman and his son knocked on my front door. Upon answering, I discovered that they had my wallet. I did not realize that I had dropped it in the restaurant, and it was very noble of them to return it to me.

That son has an excellent role model to look up to, and they showed me that there are still good people in this world. I want them to know that I am very grateful for their generosity in taking time out of their day to help me out. Just know that I am very appreciative of your actions.

Steven Hollern

West Lampeter Township