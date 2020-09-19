LNP | LancasterOnline’s well-moderated and well-balanced Opinion section is always informative and challenging, but I’d like to offer special thanks to the editors for two recent offerings.

Kay C. James’ hysterically naive warning about the evils of socialism (“Parents and grandparents: Debunk socialism’s myths,” Sept. 9 op-ed) made me laugh out loud. It conjured visions of the late, not-so-great Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy spitting out damaging falsehoods about an imaginary communist takeover in the 1950s.

James knows full well that Democrats couldn’t replace capitalism even if they wanted to, which they don’t. There was not one Democratic attempt to scuttle the Constitution when they held the White House in the 20th century. They have supported social programs like Social Security, Medicare and food stamps. But it was Republican Richard Nixon who greatly expanded programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, vowing, before Congress, “to put an end to hunger in America for all time.”

I am also especially thankful for Robin Abcarian’s timely reminder (“White people must protect Black lives,” Sept. 11 op-ed) that the goals of law enforcement reform and racial justice — widely embraced by Americans after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis — have not been achieved.

Abcarian’s rejection of violence and looting as tools of protest is right on target. So is her final comment: “It (racial injustice) will only change once white people fully and permanently commit themselves to the idea that Black lives matter.”

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for James’ amusing journey into fantasy land and for Abcarian’s heartfelt encouragement to keep our hopes for a more just nation and world alive.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster