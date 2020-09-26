I want to applaud the op-eds by Christine Flowers that you publish in LNP | LancasterOnline.

First, the Sept. 4 op-ed, “Journalist disrespects a young man’s courage.” Flowers was disappointed at what PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor tweeted about Madison Cawthorn — a young paraplegic who is running for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina — after he spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Alcindor wrote that when Cawthorn made it a point to stand up from his wheelchair for the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, it was a direct rebuke of actions by Black athletes who are protesting police brutality.

Flowers stated that instead of simply admiring the effort it took for Cawthorn to stand up, Alcindor accused this young white man of showing disrespect to able-bodied Black men who Alcindor obviously admires much more.

Next is Flowers’ Sept. 19 op-ed, “Why I no longer consider myself a fan of the NFL.” She decried the fact that she will no longer be watching her lifetime favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, because they chose to go back into the locker room as the national anthem was being played.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I have also been a huge Eagles fan for my whole life, but I was extremely disappointed in their decision to leave the field, as well. As Flowers stated, these games are for the pleasure of the fans and should not be platforms for political statements.

Please continue to publish commentaries by Flowers. I am very thankful that she is included in your paper.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township