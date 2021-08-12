This letter is to thank you for your continued publishing of commentaries by Christine Flowers. In my opinion she is always very logical, thoughtful and sensitive in her opinions.

The Aug. 5 opinion piece headlined “Offense and controversy necessary in a free society” was one of those commentaries that was right on the mark, as far as I am concerned. If anyone missed reading her thoughts on social media and its effect on our society, it is well worth reading.

Just one of the quotes from Flowers’ article states that “the social media tycoons and their sycophants on the left should not have the ability to act as guardians at the gate of free expression.”

Thank you again for including her as a voice of reason in today’s society.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township