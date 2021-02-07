To Nikkee Asashon:

Thank you for your everyday strength and compassion and for your courage in writing multiple columns for LNP | LancasterOnline about your experience during this pandemic.

Nurses are all heroes, and we desperately need you. For those who stand outside your world and condemn, criticize, minimize and deny reality, here is what I would like to say to them: “If you think nurses are unnecessary and COVID-19 is a hoax, let’s hope you or a loved one isn’t unfortunate enough to need their care.”

God bless you, Nikkee Asashon, and your colleagues.

Bobbi Porter

Lancaster Township