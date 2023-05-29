On April 5, I attended a show at Sight & Sound Theatres along with two cousins, one visiting from Germany.

After the show we had a delicious dinner at the Fireside Inn. Our server was an extremely nice young woman making conversation with us and asking about my family.

When dinner ended, she brought the check presenter, but it was empty except for a card that read “Just because you are a Mom.” The server said the check had been paid.

Obviously, we were shocked, to say the least, and would like to publicly say thank you to the stranger. We would also like to let the stranger know that we will pay it forward.

Shirley Tennis

East Lampeter Township