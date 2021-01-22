I am writing in response to the “An Open Letter to Our Lancaster Community” full-page advertisement published on Page A3 of Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

I applaud those willing to make their names public to condemn those behind the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

However, that event was just the culmination of events over four years that have included lies, false information and the refusal to accept the results of a fair election. These affronts to democracy came from the highest elected office in our country. Then, by blind submission, other elected officials propagated these myths.

Even now, some of our elected officials in Pennsylvania refuse to accept the results of a fair and uncorrupted election. So that we don’t have the embarrassment of having to post another “Open Letter to Our Lancaster Community” four years from now, remember which officials stood for democracy and which ones supported lies.

Phil Oles

Manheim Township