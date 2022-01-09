Thank you for Dan Nephin’s first-person account of his attempts to report on those who traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in the Jan. 2 Sunday LNP (“Silence Surrounds Insurrection”). What a fine piece of journalism.

A few things stand out. Three of the individuals interviewed specifically said the 2020 election was fraudulent or stolen, and the rest presumably thought so, too. But not one of these persons offered any evidence to back up their claim. One gets the sense that evidence doesn’t matter to these folks. Indeed, the absence of evidence only shows, apparently, how diabolical the fraud was. This is not rational thinking. It is quite possibly delusional thinking.

The sense of entitlement on the part of these actors is, to me, palpable. The idea that Donald Trump deserves to be president because they want him to be. No other reason was given — or, apparently, needs to be given.

The final thing that comes through is how rampant fear is among Trump’s supporters. Many of them lashed out at the LNP | LancasterOnline reporter simply for wanting to talk. Your reporter offered these travelers a megaphone to amplify their views — for free, no less — to the people of south-central Pennsylvania, and they were seemingly too fearful to accept.

Irrationality, entitlement and fear — it is hard to overstate how inherently dangerous this cocktail is. History suggests that a combustible mix like this won’t go away on its own. Those who value our democracy need to vigorously stand up for it in 2022. The insurrectionists have not given us their final word.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown