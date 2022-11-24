First, a thank-you to LNP | LancasterOnline for continuing to provide a print edition.

Second, a thank-you to my carrier, Lori, for going out of her way to deliver the newspaper on a Saturday in October. LNP | LancasterOnline had noted that press problems would lead to a two-hour delay.

Given that delay, carriers may have had other obligations that prevented them from delivering the newspapers, and might have delivered them the following morning, with that day’s edition. That makes sense.

But Lori went out of her way to deliver her route’s newspapers late Saturday afternoon. My hat’s off to her. Thanks, Lori.

Dennis Weber

Conestoga