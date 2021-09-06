Thank you, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, for your employee COVID-19 vaccination policy. As a patient of your hospital many times, the policy is an assurance that the COVID-19 virus isn’t being passed around by your employees.

I just want to say that I go to the hospital to be cured, but if I caught this virus, I might die. I shouldn’t have to be worried that I'm going catch it in the hospital. Your employees who are hesitating about this vaccine should probably consider what they’re doing there.

Terry Murray

Elizabethtown