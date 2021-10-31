Thank you for your letter to us in the Oct. 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“You’ve been patient with us, and we’re grateful”).

We all, as a community, are so sorry about what happened to LNP | LancasterOnline and Steinman Communications. The dedication and hard work of all of your employees are a real testament to your company.

I am hoping and praying that the situation that you went through will be resolved soon and that you are able to go back to business the way it was and should be. Thank you again for continuing to send out our newspapers in spite of the difficulties that you are going through at this time.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township