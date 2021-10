Just a quick note to say “thank you.” I was very surprised to receive my letter from LNP | LancasterOnline about the ransomware attack, equipment problems and my subscription. Readers know the trouble you are having and hopefully most understand both your frustration and disappointment in being unable to provide full service to readers.

I am hoping, for all, that the situation is soon solved. Again, many thanks for your consideration.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township