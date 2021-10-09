I am expressing thanks to Natural Lands, a nonprofit based in Delaware County that saves open spaces, as stated in the Oct. 4 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Boy Scouts camp land is sold”).

In this case, the Boy Scouts' Pennsylvania Dutch Council sold 397 acres of woodland in the J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation to Natural Lands, which, in turn, transferred those acres to the state Game Commission. The land in question bridges the gap between two state game lands, including Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, keeping a large, continuous chunk of land in southeastern Pennsylvania in a natural condition for years to come.

Those 397 acres of woods and other relatively natural habitats will stay that way under Game Commission management, which will continue to benefit wild plants and animals. Though hunting will be allowed on the former Boy Scout property, that is a small payment for the continuation of game and nongame wildlife living in relatively natural habitats.

Natural Lands has preserved much open space by buying and transferring land parcels to entities that will keep that land in a natural state. Again, thank you to Natural Lands and Pennsylvania Game Commission for keeping land as natural as possible, while that land is still available. Many people, including me, appreciate your efforts.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland