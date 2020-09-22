We could certainly do a better job dealing with mental illness in America. I believe that Ricardo Muñoz should have been involuntarily committed a long time ago to an institution where he would not have had access to knives.

But what does that have to do with the merchants downtown, who have been hanging on for dear life? What took the cops so long to squelch the riot when it was taking place on their doorstep? (Incidentally, thanks for the arrests, including the arrests of people from York, who apparently drove over for the festivities. I recommend that readers send flowers to the police department, as I have.)

Peaceful protests, for which the city has produced clear guidelines, are OK — desirable, even. But if “protests” are, in fact, staging grounds for riots, ready to wreak havoc at the first convenient excuse, then these are no longer peaceful protests.

Though I am thankful that the riots did not proceed into the rest of the city, the mayor’s remarks were weak to the point of inviting further mayhem. Better care for the mentally ill is desirable. (How about those who are living in Binns Park?) But the immediate first job of the city is to protect the safety and property of its citizens.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster