What a pleasure to read a thoughtful, measured op-ed by Ernest Schreiber (“Flawed F&M poll shouldn’t derail the drive for better health,” May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). It was written not to enrage, but to provide meaningful information to consider in the ongoing debate over creating a county health department.

I would prefer to see our elected officials approach policy discussions in such a reasonable manner — rather than the knee-jerk, emotional, partisan rants that seem to be the standard the past several years.

Schreiber noted the two questions “imagined” by the poll — one regarding COVID-19 and the second regarding child lead poisoning. The first topic has been discussed frequently, but the second not so much. His assertion that the poll’s statement that “Lancaster ranks second highest in Pennsylvania for children with high levels of lead in their blood” (inferring the county) was incorrect was concerning to me.

Reviewing statistics on both the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites, it’s clear that Lancaster County is well down the list, as noted by Schreiber. And it’s clear that, among the dozen “major municipalities” in Pennsylvania, in 2019 Lancaster city ranked only behind Reading as having the worst outcome for children ages 0 through 23 months.

The poll’s inclusion of this comment inferring Lancaster County’s rank is disingenuous at best, outright dishonest at worst. Why did LNP | LancasterOnline, in its editorial defense of this poll, not note such a discrepancy? Fact-checking for the benefit of its readers is a tenet of LNP | LancasterOnline, is it not?

We can’t have healthy debate without more fact-based, reasoned discussion. I would like to thank Schreiber for hopefully starting a trend.

Jack Shenk

Manor Township