This is very long overdue. Every morning when I get my copy of LNP | LancasterOnline, read through the paper, do the crossword and read the comics, I am grateful to you for preserving this Lancaster newspaper in a time when newspapers are going down, seemingly by the dozen.

To do this, you seem to have a policy of giving a priority to local news and printing prominently — when possible — good rather than bad news. I look forward to seeing good local news, often in the banner article on the front page!

You have realized that world and national news is available in other places, have made our local paper available for local happenings and are printing as much good news as you can find.

I applaud this and want you to know that your good work is noticed and greatly appreciated.

Laura Shaida

East Hempfield Township