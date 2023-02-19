Regarding the article “Pennsylvania SPCA seizes 21 dogs from Gap breeder” in the Jan. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

We would like to extend our appreciation to the state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement officer who inspected the Gap kennel and then reported his findings of inhumane conditions to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. I am sure it is not an easy job keeping up with inspections of the many kennels in Lancaster County.

We would also like to thank the SPCA for following up and taking custody of the 21 dogs and puppies. Those dogs now have an opportunity to receive the veterinary care and love they deserve.

We also agree with the SPCA’s view that if you are looking for a new dog or cat, please consider adoption. The SPCA has many animals to choose from and Lancaster County has many other rescue organizations. These rescue organizations are run by people who provide the veterinary care and love needed to provide you with a wonderful pet.

Dave and Darlene Creighton

East Lampeter Township