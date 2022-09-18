A few months ago, I had a conversation with Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons and Jodi Barone, director of the county’s office of Veterans Affairs, about the work the county has done with veterans groups to ensure that American flags are placed atop the graves of our veterans.

The last time I was home in the county, I was able to visit the graves of family members who have served our nation. My great-great-great-grandfather, Benjamin McMullen, buried at Green Mount Cemetery in Highville, Manor Township, was a Civil War veteran who was injured in combat. And one I remember meeting in my lifetime is my great-grandfather, Donald S. Hontz, of Manheim. My Pop-Pop, who served in Europe during World War II, is buried at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

I wanted to write this letter as a thank-you for those who have served, and as a reminder that even when they are deceased, their service has not and will not be forgotten. I’d also like to thank Commissioner Parsons for his service, as well.

Nathan Rybner

Manheim Township