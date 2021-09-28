I would like to thank Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for enacting a mask-wearing mandate for all Pennsylvania K-12 private and public schools, as well as early learning and child care facilities. It is reassuring to see that there are some people in power who are truly looking out for the well-being of the people of Pennsylvania, especially our children.

I would also like to thank the governor for all of his efforts in the past year and a half to enforce some measure of safety for our citizens in the face of the pandemic, both the original strain and its variants.

Not all the efforts were successful — they met with great resistance from some people. But they are appreciated nonetheless, by many of us who don’t necessarily shout as loudly.

Now I see the “COVID-19 Caucus” and its minions are resisting mask-wearing measures in the schools. That position is so inexplicable that I cannot even comment on it.

Let’s all wake up, save ourselves, each other, and our economy. Don’t like the extra government benefits that have been distributed? Well, put on a mask, get your vaccine, get all your friends to do the same and maybe they won’t be necessary anymore.

Douglas Garlin

Lancaster