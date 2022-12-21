Despite the fact that there have been more than 2.7 million U.S. border encounters since President Joe Biden took office, the border remains insecure.

In the Dec. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline, I was grateful to read George Will’s thoughtful column (“Immigration bill would right two glaring wrongs”) about the proposed “good” immigration bill proposed by Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The legislation addresses the border issue with “tens of billions of dollars for enhanced border security,” while also providing those who are referred to as “Dreamers” — many of whom have been here for most of their lives and whom Will calls “de facto Americans” — with a 10-year pathway for citizenship.

I hope that Congressman Lloyd Smucker will support this legislation, if given the opportunity.

If it is not passed (and its prospects now appear to be slim), Will reports that Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the likely House speaker in 2023, is already promising that he will not bring up immigration legislation in the next two years.

There is bipartisan support for this immigration proposal. Let’s get it passed.

Nikitas J. Zervanos

Lancaster Township