I wish to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for the decision to include expanded Major League Baseball box scores — for more than just regional games — on the Sports pages.

We old-timers who grew up scoring games via scorebooks appreciate the details of a game that only the expanded box score provides.

And those who play fantasy baseball look forward to reading the details of how our players have performed the previous day, along with their updated batting averages and, for pitchers, their ERA. I am hoping you will keep the expanded box scores for all games throughout the entire baseball season.

Charles Shuey

Mount Joy