Thank you, Nikkee Asashon (“A nurse’s yearlong battle to tell the truth about COVID-19,” Jan. 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section), for continuing to share your story and your thoughts on the COVID-19 crisis.

Your writing is insightful and inspiring. It makes me sad and angry that you and other people in the health care profession still have to endure criticism and ridicule from people who continue to believe that the virus is “not that bad” or “a hoax.” When will they begin to take the pandemic seriously? Do another 840-plus people have to lose their lives in Lancaster County? Or do they have to be personally affected in order to understand what can happen?

I applaud your courage and dedication to caring for others and your decision not to respond to the hateful and misguided comments directed at you and other nurses.

As you said, you spoke your truth and you know what you and all medical professionals have been living. Your example speaks for itself — a loving response in the midst of great tragedy. Please know that you have many supporters and many prayers being said for you each day.

Donna Becker

Providence Township