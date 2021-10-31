I wish to thank the family of S. Richard “Dick” Zook for listing his cause of death as COVID-19 in his obituary that appeared in the Oct. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. I think we have become desensitized by the numbers of those dying from this disease, and we need to rehumanize the victims.

The photo of Mr. Zook with his mask is a reminder that every one of those numbers was someone’s loved one, that every one of those numbers leaves behind family and friends who grieve that loss.

My sincerest condolences to the Zook family and to all those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl Township